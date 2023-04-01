Cloopen Group (NYSE:RAAS) Stock Price Up 17.7%

Cloopen Group Holding Limited (NYSE:RAAS – Get Rating) rose 17.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $1.75 and last traded at $1.73. Approximately 154,148 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 234% from the average daily volume of 46,100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.47.

Cloopen Group Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.45.

Institutional Trading of Cloopen Group

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Cloopen Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cloopen Group during the first quarter worth about $169,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Cloopen Group by 112.4% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 132,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 69,958 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cloopen Group by 9.7% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 149,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 13,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Cloopen Group by 417.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 229,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 185,185 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.26% of the company’s stock.

About Cloopen Group

Cloopen Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides cloud communication services in the People's Republic of China. It offers River Soldier CRM, an intelligent marketing system and digital operation management platform; AI vision technology; Ladder AI Kernal, a natural language processing technology; Smart IVR, an intelligent navigation robot; Rongxi assistive robot technology; and Rongxi sparring robot that helps enterprises solve problems.

