Citigroup Increases Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) Price Target to $57.00

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGSGet Rating) had its target price increased by research analysts at Citigroup from $54.00 to $57.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the software maker’s stock. Citigroup’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 0.78% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on PRGS. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Progress Software in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Progress Software from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Progress Software in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Progress Software from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.20.

NASDAQ:PRGS opened at $57.45 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. Progress Software has a twelve month low of $40.33 and a twelve month high of $59.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 25.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.84.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGSGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The software maker reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $165.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.77 million. Progress Software had a return on equity of 41.56% and a net margin of 15.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Progress Software will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Ian Pitt sold 3,970 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.82, for a total value of $225,575.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,320.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Sundar Subramanian sold 556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $30,580.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,329,130. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ian Pitt sold 3,970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.82, for a total value of $225,575.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,132 shares in the company, valued at $64,320.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 31,543 shares of company stock worth $1,700,242. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in shares of Progress Software in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Progress Software by 123.2% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 953 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Progress Software by 46.7% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,165 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Progress Software during the 3rd quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in Progress Software during the 4th quarter valued at about $123,000.

Progress Software Corp. engages in the provision of products that develop and deploy mission-critical business applications. Its products and solutions include OpenEdge, Developer Tools, Sitefinity, Corticon, DataDirect Connect, MOVEit, Chef, WhatsUp Gold, Kemp Loadmaster, and Kemp Flowmon Network Visibility.

