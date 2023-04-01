Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) PT Raised to $512.00 at Robert W. Baird

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird from $500.00 to $512.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 10.66% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on CTAS. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Cintas from $393.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Cintas from $490.00 to $507.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Cintas from $373.00 to $401.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Cintas from $495.00 to $530.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Cintas from $435.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cintas currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $497.73.

Get Cintas alerts:

Cintas Stock Performance

Shares of CTAS opened at $462.68 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $440.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $433.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.02 billion, a PE ratio of 37.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Cintas has a 52-week low of $343.86 and a 52-week high of $470.23.

Insider Transactions at Cintas

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.13. Cintas had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 37.89%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.69 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cintas will post 12.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 14,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.98, for a total transaction of $6,583,479.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,376,043.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 1,618 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $441.85, for a total value of $714,913.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,313,824.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 14,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.98, for a total value of $6,583,479.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,376,043.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cintas

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Cintas by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,579,704 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,942,364,000 after acquiring an additional 375,669 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cintas by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,829,856 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $824,922,000 after acquiring an additional 51,587 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Cintas by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,163,413 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $494,904,000 after acquiring an additional 57,674 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Cintas by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,027,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $463,376,000 after acquiring an additional 32,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Cintas by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 943,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $401,416,000 after buying an additional 3,438 shares in the last quarter. 61.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cintas

(Get Rating)

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of the rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.