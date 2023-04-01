Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) PT Raised to $510.00

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Argus from $500.00 to $510.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Argus’ target price points to a potential upside of 10.23% from the stock’s current price.

CTAS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Cintas from $490.00 to $507.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cintas in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Cintas from $495.00 to $530.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Cintas from $500.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Cintas from $503.00 to $512.00 in a research report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $497.73.

Shares of NASDAQ CTAS opened at $462.68 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $440.54 and a 200 day moving average of $433.32. Cintas has a 12-month low of $343.86 and a 12-month high of $470.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $47.02 billion, a PE ratio of 37.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.34.

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.13. Cintas had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 37.89%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.69 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cintas will post 12.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cintas news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 14,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.98, for a total transaction of $6,583,479.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,376,043.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 1,618 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $441.85, for a total value of $714,913.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,313,824.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 14,795 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.98, for a total transaction of $6,583,479.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,376,043.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTAS. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in Cintas in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cintas by 169.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 70 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 680.0% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 78 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. 61.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of the rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

