Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) PT Raised to $419.00

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $401.00 to $419.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential downside of 9.44% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CTAS. Bank of America upped their target price on Cintas from $513.00 to $523.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Cintas from $393.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Argus raised their price target on Cintas from $500.00 to $510.00 in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Cintas from $495.00 to $530.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cintas in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $497.73.

Get Cintas alerts:

Cintas Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $462.68 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $47.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.65, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Cintas has a 12-month low of $343.86 and a 12-month high of $470.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $440.54 and its 200 day moving average is $433.32.

Insider Activity

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 37.89% and a net margin of 15.35%. Cintas’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.69 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cintas will post 12.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 14,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.98, for a total value of $6,583,479.10. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,318 shares in the company, valued at $10,376,043.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 1,618 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $441.85, for a total transaction of $714,913.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,313,824.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 14,795 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.98, for a total value of $6,583,479.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,376,043.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTAS. Seeyond lifted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Seeyond now owns 831 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cintas by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Stokes Family Office LLC grew its position in Cintas by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 6,897 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,115,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Cintas by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 127 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC grew its position in Cintas by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 2,157 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of the rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.