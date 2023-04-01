Chardan Capital Reiterates Buy Rating for Coya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:COYA)

Coya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:COYA – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Chardan Capital in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Chardan Capital’s target price points to a potential upside of 126.50% from the company’s current price.

Coya Therapeutics Stock Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ COYA opened at $3.97 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.29. Coya Therapeutics has a one year low of $3.68 and a one year high of $5.67.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Coya Therapeutics stock. AIGH Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Coya Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:COYA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 560,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,653,000. Coya Therapeutics comprises approximately 0.9% of AIGH Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. AIGH Capital Management LLC owned about 5.79% of Coya Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Coya Therapeutics Company Profile

Coya Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It involved in developing proprietary treatments focused on the biology and potential therapeutic advantages of regulatory T cells to target systemic inflammation and neuroinflammation. The company’s therapeutic platforms include Treg-enhancing biologics, Treg-derived exosomes, and autologous Treg cell therapy.

