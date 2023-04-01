Canaccord Genuity Group Lowers Central Asia Metals (LON:CAML) Price Target to GBX 265

Central Asia Metals (LON:CAML – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 325 ($3.99) to GBX 265 ($3.26) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the mining company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.05% from the stock’s current price.

Central Asia Metals Price Performance

Shares of LON CAML opened at GBX 236.50 ($2.91) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £429.55 million, a P/E ratio of 492.71 and a beta of 1.16. Central Asia Metals has a 1-year low of GBX 204 ($2.51) and a 1-year high of GBX 299 ($3.67). The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 268.06 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 249.44.

Get Central Asia Metals alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Central Asia Metals

In other Central Asia Metals news, insider Mike Armitage bought 8,334 shares of Central Asia Metals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 240 ($2.95) per share, with a total value of £20,001.60 ($24,575.01). Company insiders own 7.11% of the company’s stock.

About Central Asia Metals

Central Asia Metals plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a base metals producer. The company produces copper, zinc, silver, and lead. It owns a 100% interest in the Kounrad solvent extraction- electrowinning operation located near the city of Balkhash in central Kazakhstan; and a 100% interest in the Sasa mine located in north eastern Macedonia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Central Asia Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Asia Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.