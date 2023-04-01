Canaccord Genuity Group Lowers Central Asia Metals (LON:CAML) Price Target to GBX 265

Central Asia Metals (LON:CAML – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 325 ($3.99) to GBX 265 ($3.26) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the mining company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.05% from the stock’s current price.
Central Asia Metals Price Performance
Shares of LON CAML opened at GBX 236.50 ($2.91) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £429.55 million, a P/E ratio of 492.71 and a beta of 1.16. Central Asia Metals has a 1-year low of GBX 204 ($2.51) and a 1-year high of GBX 299 ($3.67). The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 268.06 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 249.44.
Insider Buying and Selling at Central Asia Metals
In other Central Asia Metals news, insider Mike Armitage bought 8,334 shares of Central Asia Metals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 240 ($2.95) per share, with a total value of £20,001.60 ($24,575.01). Company insiders own 7.11% of the company’s stock.
About Central Asia Metals
Central Asia Metals plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a base metals producer. The company produces copper, zinc, silver, and lead. It owns a 100% interest in the Kounrad solvent extraction- electrowinning operation located near the city of Balkhash in central Kazakhstan; and a 100% interest in the Sasa mine located in north eastern Macedonia.
Featured Stories
