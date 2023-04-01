Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) Rating Reiterated by JMP Securities

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “market outperform” rating reissued by research analysts at JMP Securities in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $114.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. JMP Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 153.39% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on BPMC. SVB Securities reduced their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Blueprint Medicines from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $80.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.68.

Get Blueprint Medicines alerts:

Blueprint Medicines Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of Blueprint Medicines stock opened at $44.99 on Thursday. Blueprint Medicines has a 12-month low of $37.82 and a 12-month high of $79.40. The company has a current ratio of 5.71, a quick ratio of 5.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of -4.81 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.59.

Insider Activity

Blueprint Medicines ( NASDAQ:BPMC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.65) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.73) by $0.08. Blueprint Medicines had a negative net margin of 273.24% and a negative return on equity of 80.09%. The firm had revenue of $38.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.99) EPS. Blueprint Medicines’s revenue for the quarter was down 63.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Blueprint Medicines will post -10 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Christopher K. Murray sold 1,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.68, for a total value of $85,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,173,747.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Blueprint Medicines news, insider Christopher K. Murray sold 1,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.68, for a total transaction of $85,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,173,747.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Christina Rossi sold 3,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.67, for a total value of $139,704.53. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 55,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,529,021.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,696 shares of company stock worth $1,265,091. Corporate insiders own 3.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Blueprint Medicines

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the 3rd quarter valued at $20,991,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Blueprint Medicines in the 3rd quarter worth about $237,000. Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new position in Blueprint Medicines in the 3rd quarter worth about $381,000. Putnam Investments LLC bought a new position in Blueprint Medicines in the 3rd quarter worth about $11,459,000. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 47.5% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter.

Blueprint Medicines Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Blueprint Medicines Corp. is a precision therapy company, which engages in the invention of medicines for people with cancer and blood disorders. The company was founded by Chris Varma, Nicholas B. Lydon, Brian Druker, and Alexis Borisy on October 14, 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Blueprint Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blueprint Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.