bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $8.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 151.57% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BLUE. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of bluebird bio in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of bluebird bio in a research note on Monday, March 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of bluebird bio from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of bluebird bio from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of bluebird bio from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.89.

Get bluebird bio alerts:

bluebird bio Stock Performance

Shares of BLUE opened at $3.18 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $263.69 million, a PE ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.38. bluebird bio has a fifty-two week low of $2.87 and a fifty-two week high of $8.58.

Insider Buying and Selling at bluebird bio

Hedge Funds Weigh In On bluebird bio

In other news, Director Nick Leschly sold 4,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.80, for a total transaction of $33,462.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 280,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,185,162.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders have sold 8,025 shares of company stock worth $62,595 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLUE. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of bluebird bio during the 3rd quarter valued at $133,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in bluebird bio in the 3rd quarter worth about $518,000. Caxton Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 559.6% during the second quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 220,154 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $911,000 after purchasing an additional 186,778 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in bluebird bio during the second quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in bluebird bio by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 103,139 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $714,000 after acquiring an additional 10,282 shares during the last quarter. 79.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

bluebird bio Company Profile

(Get Rating)

bluebird bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of potential gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its integrated product platform includes gene therapy, cancer immunotherapy and gene editing. Its product pipeline includes Lenti-D, LentiGlobin, BCL11a shRNA, bb2121, and bb21217.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for bluebird bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for bluebird bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.