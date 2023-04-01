BLB&B Advisors LLC Has $39.71 Million Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

BLB&B Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 305,625 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 6,520 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for approximately 3.1% of BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $39,710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Robinson Value Management Ltd. bought a new position in Apple during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its stake in Apple by 75.4% during the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 249 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP boosted its stake in Apple by 200.0% during the third quarter. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP now owns 275 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Ramsey Quantitative Systems acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apple

In other Apple news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 187,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.76, for a total value of $29,991,744.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 489,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,253,004.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Apple Stock Performance

AAPL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their price target on Apple from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday. Cowen reduced their price objective on Apple from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Apple from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Apple from $153.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.24.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $164.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.61 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $151.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $145.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.94. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.17 and a 52 week high of $179.61.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $117.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.67 billion. Apple had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 163.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.62%.

About Apple

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

