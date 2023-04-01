Bitfarms (OTCMKTS:BFARF) Trading 4.6% Higher

Bitfarms Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BFARF – Get Rating) shares rose 4.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.98 and last traded at $0.97. Approximately 2,506,398 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 64% from the average daily volume of 1,524,660 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.93.
Bitfarms Stock Performance
The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.87.
About Bitfarms
Bitfarms Ltd., a blockchain infrastructure company, mines for cryptocurrency coins and tokens in North America. The company owns and operates server farms comprising computers that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bitfarms (BFARF)
- What is a Gold IRA, and is it a Viable Investment?
- Is Braze, Inc Ready To Rocket Higher?
- Mullen Automotive Makes Deliveries; Short-Squeeze Possible
- Can Frontline Maintain This Momentum?
- Walmart Shares Jump on Evercore Analyst Upgrade
Receive News & Ratings for Bitfarms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bitfarms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.