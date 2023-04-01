Bitfarms (OTCMKTS:BFARF) Trading 4.6% Higher

Bitfarms Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BFARF – Get Rating) shares rose 4.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.98 and last traded at $0.97. Approximately 2,506,398 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 64% from the average daily volume of 1,524,660 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.93.

Bitfarms Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.87.

About Bitfarms

Bitfarms Ltd., a blockchain infrastructure company, mines for cryptocurrency coins and tokens in North America. The company owns and operates server farms comprising computers that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees.

