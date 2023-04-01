Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) Now Covered by Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, Northland Securities initiated coverage on Beam Global in a report on Monday, February 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Beam Global currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.33.

NASDAQ:BEEM opened at $15.91 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $160.69 million, a P/E ratio of -11.28 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.53. Beam Global has a 1-year low of $8.90 and a 1-year high of $26.09.

In other news, CEO Desmond C. Wheatley sold 4,980 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.56, for a total transaction of $82,468.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,949 shares in the company, valued at $1,704,835.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 2.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Beam Global by 184.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 37,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 24,353 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Beam Global in the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. Bard Associates Inc. increased its stake in Beam Global by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 64,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP increased its stake in Beam Global by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 116,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,039,000 after buying an additional 25,473 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Beam Global by 178.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 11,761 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.79% of the company’s stock.

Beam Global engages in the invention, design, engineering, manufacture, and sale of solar powered products. It offers solar powered products and proprietary technology solutions for electric vehicle charging infrastructure, out of home advertising platforms, and energy security and disaster preparedness.

