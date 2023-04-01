Bank of Stockton Sells 2,997 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Bank of Stockton cut its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,490 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 2,997 shares during the period. Apple accounts for about 2.3% of Bank of Stockton’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Bank of Stockton’s holdings in Apple were worth $6,560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robinson Value Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Apple by 75.4% during the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 249 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 5,935.2% during the second quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 233,803 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 229,929 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 21.7% during the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ramsey Quantitative Systems acquired a new position in Apple during the second quarter worth $55,000. 57.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AAPL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Apple in a research report on Sunday, March 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $199.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $160.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Apple from $165.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.24.

Insider Buying and Selling

Apple Trading Up 1.6 %

In other Apple news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 187,730 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.76, for a total transaction of $29,991,744.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 489,816 shares in the company, valued at $78,253,004.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of AAPL opened at $164.90 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $151.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $145.59. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.17 and a twelve month high of $179.61. The stock has a market cap of $2.61 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $117.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.67 billion. Apple had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 163.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 15.62%.

About Apple

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

