AXS Short De-SPAC Daily ETF (NYSEARCA:SOGU) Trading Down 2.9%

AXS Short De-SPAC Daily ETF (NYSEARCA:SOGU – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 2.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $30.84 and last traded at $30.91. 1,273 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 2,924 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.82.

AXS Short De-SPAC Daily ETF Price Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AXS Short De-SPAC Daily ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of AXS Short De-SPAC Daily ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $732,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in AXS Short De-SPAC Daily ETF during the first quarter valued at $253,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of AXS Short De-SPAC Daily ETF in the 1st quarter worth $497,000.

AXS Short De-SPAC Daily ETF Company Profile

The AXS Short De-SPAC Daily ETF (SOGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the The De-SPAC index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides inverse exposure to the daily performance of The De-SPAC Index. SOGU was launched on May 19, 2021 and is managed by AXS Investments.

