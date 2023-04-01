Aterian (NASDAQ:ATER) Stock Price Up 4.9%

Aterian, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATER – Get Rating)’s share price was up 4.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.89 and last traded at $0.86. Approximately 578,521 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 2,076,739 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.82.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ATER shares. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Aterian from $3.50 to $2.75 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Aterian in a research note on Monday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target for the company.
The stock has a market capitalization of $69.67 million, a P/E ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 2.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.18.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Aterian in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Aterian by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 6,205 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Aterian during the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Aterian by 121.2% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 28,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 15,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Aterian during the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. Institutional investors own 26.17% of the company’s stock.
Aterian, Inc is a technology enabled consumer products company. The company’s brands include hOme, Vremi, Xtava and RIF6. Its product categories include home and kitchen appliances, kitchenware, environmental appliances, beauty related products and consumer electronics. The company was founded by Yaniv Sarig Zion in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
