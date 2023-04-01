Arlington Partners LLC Trims Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Arlington Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 22.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 148 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 411.8% during the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 87 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 64.3% during the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 92 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, IFS Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.72% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on Deere & Company from $478.00 to $484.00 in a research report on Monday, February 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Deere & Company in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $520.00 price objective on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Argus raised their price objective on Deere & Company from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Deere & Company from $475.00 to $477.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $459.86.
Deere & Company Stock Up 2.3 %
Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $6.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.53 by $1.02. The company had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.14 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 41.17% and a net margin of 14.71%. Deere & Company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.92 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 30.58 EPS for the current year.
Deere & Company Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.80%.
About Deere & Company
Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.
