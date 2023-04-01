Arlington Partners LLC Sells 200 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Arlington Partners LLC trimmed its stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 40.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Arlington Partners LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $67,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TSCO. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in Tractor Supply by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,006 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 12,622 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,946,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 75,163 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $17,565,000 after purchasing an additional 8,129 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the 1st quarter valued at about $611,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Tractor Supply by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,456,000 after buying an additional 849 shares during the period. 84.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Tractor Supply from $237.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Tractor Supply in a research note on Monday, December 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Tractor Supply from $256.00 to $264.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Tractor Supply from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $246.10.

Tractor Supply Price Performance

Tractor Supply stock opened at $235.04 on Friday. Tractor Supply has a one year low of $166.49 and a one year high of $241.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $229.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $216.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.21, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.83.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The specialty retailer reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.08. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 56.65% and a net margin of 7.66%. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.88 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 10.46 EPS for the current year.

Tractor Supply Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This is an increase from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tractor Supply

In other news, EVP Melissa Kersey sold 1,700 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.57, for a total value of $403,869.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,051 shares in the company, valued at $1,912,676.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Matthew L. Rubin sold 2,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.01, for a total value of $474,257.01. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $866,982.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Melissa Kersey sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.57, for a total value of $403,869.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,051 shares in the company, valued at $1,912,676.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,091 shares of company stock worth $8,840,560 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Orscheln Farm & Home, and Petsense.

