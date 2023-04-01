Arlington Partners LLC Acquires 977 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Arlington Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 86.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,105 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 977 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $56,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of INTC. O Dell Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 258.1% in the 3rd quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 974 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 59.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on INTC shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Intel from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Intel from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Susquehanna raised shares of Intel from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Intel from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.69.

Intel Price Performance

Intel stock opened at $32.67 on Friday. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $24.59 and a 12 month high of $52.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.16 billion, a PE ratio of 16.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 0.81.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $14.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.49 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 12.71%. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 74.49%.

Insider Activity at Intel

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 9,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.68 per share, with a total value of $249,096.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 18,700 shares in the company, valued at $480,216. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 9,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.68 per share, for a total transaction of $249,096.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $480,216. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.83 per share, for a total transaction of $250,470.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,470. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 20,500 shares of company stock valued at $549,768 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

Further Reading

