Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock Position Lowered by Chemistry Wealth Management LLC

Chemistry Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 146,984 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 2,988 shares during the period. Apple comprises about 7.4% of Chemistry Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $19,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Robinson Value Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Apple by 75.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 249 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 5,935.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 233,803 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 229,929 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ramsey Quantitative Systems purchased a new position in Apple in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. 57.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

Apple Trading Up 1.6 %

AAPL stock opened at $164.90 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.17 and a 1-year high of $179.61. The firm has a market cap of $2.61 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $151.76 and its 200-day moving average is $145.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

Apple Increases Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.05). Apple had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 163.45%. The company had revenue of $117.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 15.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on AAPL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $160.00 price target on Apple in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Cowen lowered their price target on Apple from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $184.00 price objective on Apple in a research note on Monday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $175.00 target price on Apple in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Apple in a research note on Sunday, March 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $199.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.24.

Insider Transactions at Apple

In other Apple news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 187,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.76, for a total transaction of $29,991,744.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 489,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,253,004.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Apple Profile

(Get Rating)

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.