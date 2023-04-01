Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Position Decreased by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lessened its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,177,682 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 7,788 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up approximately 4.5% of Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Apple were worth $153,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Robinson Value Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Apple by 75.4% in the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 249 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 5,935.2% in the second quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 233,803 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 229,929 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 21.7% during the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ramsey Quantitative Systems purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AAPL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Apple from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $184.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.24.

Insider Transactions at Apple

Apple Trading Up 1.6 %

In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 187,730 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.76, for a total value of $29,991,744.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 489,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,253,004.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $164.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.17 and a 52 week high of $179.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.61 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $151.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $145.59.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.05). Apple had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 163.45%. The business had revenue of $117.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 15.62%.

Apple Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

