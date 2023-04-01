Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is 4J Wealth Management LLC’s 9th Largest Position

4J Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 78.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,128 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 9,312 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for about 3.2% of 4J Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. 4J Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Robinson Value Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apple by 75.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 249 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 5,935.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 233,803 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 229,929 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Ramsey Quantitative Systems acquired a new stake in Apple in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAPL opened at $164.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.61 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.30. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.17 and a 12-month high of $179.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $151.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $145.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $117.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.67 billion. Apple had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 163.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.10 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 15.62%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AAPL shares. Fundamental Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group set a $180.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.24.

In other Apple news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 187,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.76, for a total transaction of $29,991,744.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 489,816 shares in the company, valued at $78,253,004.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

