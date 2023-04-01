AdvisorShares Restaurant ETF (NYSEARCA:EATZ) Trading 1.4% Higher

AdvisorShares Restaurant ETF (NYSEARCA:EATZ – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 1.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $19.97 and last traded at $19.97. 70 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 735 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.69.

AdvisorShares Restaurant ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $2.60 million, a P/E ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.45.

Get AdvisorShares Restaurant ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of AdvisorShares Restaurant ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in AdvisorShares Restaurant ETF stock. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in AdvisorShares Restaurant ETF (NYSEARCA:EATZ – Get Rating) by 69.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,240 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 1.72% of AdvisorShares Restaurant ETF worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

AdvisorShares Restaurant ETF Company Profile

The AdvisorShares Restaurant ETF (EATZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US-listed companies that derive at least 50% of their net revenue from the restaurant business. EATZ was launched on Apr 20, 2021 and is managed by AdvisorShares.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AdvisorShares Restaurant ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdvisorShares Restaurant ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.