6,223 Shares in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Bought by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $629,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FRT. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 237.0% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the third quarter valued at $49,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 44.1% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 572 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the first quarter valued at about $60,000. 86.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Price Performance

FRT opened at $98.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.16, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $104.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.17. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $86.43 and a twelve month high of $128.13.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

Federal Realty Investment Trust ( NYSE:FRT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $279.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.24 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 35.88%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 10th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.37%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 92.51%.

Insider Transactions at Federal Realty Investment Trust

In other news, CEO Donald C. Wood sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.24, for a total value of $1,112,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 200,710 shares in the company, valued at $22,326,980.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Federal Realty Investment Trust news, CFO Daniel Guglielmone sold 2,500 shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.69, for a total transaction of $276,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,782 shares in the company, valued at $5,621,059.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Donald C. Wood sold 10,000 shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.24, for a total transaction of $1,112,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 200,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,326,980.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on FRT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $118.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $115.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $115.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Federal Realty Investment Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.00.

About Federal Realty Investment Trust

(Get Rating)

Federal Realty Investment Trust is an equity real estate investment trust. It engages in ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail and mixed-use properties located primarily in communities demand exceeds supply in strategically selected metropolitan markets. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

Further Reading

