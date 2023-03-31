Yousif Capital Management LLC Has $528,000 Stock Position in SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW)

Yousif Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW – Get Rating) by 21.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,964 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 8,500 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned 0.06% of SkyWest worth $528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in SkyWest by 739.7% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,007 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,768 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of SkyWest by 35.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,199 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SkyWest by 60.2% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,445 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of SkyWest by 39.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,911 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of SkyWest during the first quarter worth approximately $137,000. 80.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SKYW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of SkyWest from $25.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SkyWest in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of SkyWest in a research report on Friday, December 16th. They set a “sell” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:SKYW opened at $21.46 on Friday. SkyWest, Inc. has a one year low of $14.76 and a one year high of $33.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.70 and a 200-day moving average of $18.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 1.84.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported ($0.93) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($1.01). SkyWest had a return on equity of 5.12% and a net margin of 2.43%. The business had revenue of $681.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $753.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SkyWest, Inc. will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director James L. Welch purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.95 per share, for a total transaction of $37,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,050,493.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

