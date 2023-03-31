Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) Position Boosted by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) by 18.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,927 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 918 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Western Digital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Western Digital by 299.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 659 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Western Digital by 107.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 883 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Western Digital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Western Digital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on WDC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Western Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Western Digital from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Western Digital from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Finally, Benchmark raised shares of Western Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Western Digital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.19.

WDC stock opened at $37.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.90 billion, a PE ratio of -128.55 and a beta of 1.68. Western Digital Co. has a 1 year low of $29.73 and a 1 year high of $63.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.66.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The data storage provider reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. Western Digital had a positive return on equity of 5.78% and a negative net margin of 0.59%. The business’s revenue was down 35.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Western Digital Co. will post -4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Western Digital Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the Flash and Hard Disk Drive segments. The Flash segment represents flash-based data storage devices. The Hard Disk Drive segment provides hard disk storage solutions.

