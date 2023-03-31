VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) Shares Sold by Private Trust Co. NA

Private Trust Co. NA decreased its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Get Rating) by 87.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 205 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,408 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $42,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SMH. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF stock opened at $261.37 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $244.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $218.70. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 1 year low of $166.97 and a 1 year high of $284.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.30.

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

