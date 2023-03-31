The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Shares Sold by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management cut its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) by 26.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,353 shares of the company’s stock after selling 486 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its stake in J. M. Smucker by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 3,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in J. M. Smucker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,276,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in J. M. Smucker by 48,822.8% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,281,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,568,000 after purchasing an additional 2,277,097 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank lifted its stake in J. M. Smucker by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 12,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,977,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zhang Financial LLC acquired a new stake in J. M. Smucker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $228,000. 79.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get J. M. Smucker alerts:

J. M. Smucker Stock Down 0.0 %

J. M. Smucker stock opened at $157.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.80 billion, a PE ratio of 23.73, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $150.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.37. The J. M. Smucker Company has a twelve month low of $119.82 and a twelve month high of $163.07.

J. M. Smucker Dividend Announcement

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 8.54% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.33 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.45%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on SJM shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of J. M. Smucker from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $135.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. UBS Group upgraded shares of J. M. Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $132.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Argus upgraded shares of J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $148.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.09.

Insider Transactions at J. M. Smucker

In other news, Director Richard K. Smucker sold 26,294 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total transaction of $3,945,151.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 629,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,417,471.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Mark T. Smucker sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.41, for a total transaction of $4,602,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 110,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,914,986.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard K. Smucker sold 26,294 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total transaction of $3,945,151.76. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 629,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,417,471.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 122,462 shares of company stock worth $18,744,753 in the last 90 days. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

J. M. Smucker Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SJM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for J. M. Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J. M. Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.