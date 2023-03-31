Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Takes $293,000 Position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 856 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hikari Tsushin Inc. boosted its position in shares of Waters by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hikari Tsushin Inc. now owns 6,265 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,689,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in Waters by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 9,999 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,695,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Waters by 44.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 27,280 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,353,000 after buying an additional 8,339 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its position in Waters by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 1,329 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Waters by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,310 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,240,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

Waters Price Performance

WAT opened at $304.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.24. Waters Co. has a 52-week low of $265.61 and a 52-week high of $369.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.96 billion, a PE ratio of 25.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $320.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $316.84.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Waters ( NYSE:WAT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.74 by $0.10. Waters had a return on equity of 175.08% and a net margin of 23.81%. The firm had revenue of $858.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $832.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Waters Co. will post 12.67 EPS for the current year.

WAT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Waters from $334.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Waters from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Waters in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $350.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Waters from $320.00 to $352.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Waters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $354.00.

Insider Activity

In other Waters news, Director Mark P. Vergnano bought 3,185 shares of Waters stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $313.32 per share, with a total value of $997,924.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,114,479.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

About Waters

(Get Rating)

Waters Corp. engages in the provision of workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry, and thermal analysis. It operates through the Waters and TA (TA Instruments) segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and services.

Featured Articles

