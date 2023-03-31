Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Takes $250,000 Position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 19,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Connectus Wealth LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 8,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the third quarter valued at $306,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 66.4% during the third quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 2,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 9.3% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 4,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:ITA opened at $114.38 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 1.06. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 12-month low of $145.00 and a 12-month high of $206.56.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

