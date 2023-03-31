Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,438 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CDW. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of CDW by 76.3% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 141 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in CDW during the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CDW during the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in CDW during the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in CDW during the 3rd quarter valued at $76,000. 92.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CDW alerts:

Insider Transactions at CDW

In other news, Director Donna F. Zarcone sold 4,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.23, for a total value of $955,790.69. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,669,927.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CDW Stock Up 0.9 %

CDW opened at $190.07 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $198.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $183.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.33. CDW Co. has a twelve month low of $147.91 and a twelve month high of $215.00. The firm has a market cap of $25.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.38, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.13.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.02. CDW had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 103.95%. The business had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.98 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that CDW Co. will post 9.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CDW announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

CDW Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th were issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. CDW’s payout ratio is 29.03%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of CDW from $217.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CDW in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of CDW from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of CDW from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of CDW from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.86.

About CDW

(Get Rating)

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium, and large business, government, education, and healthcare customers. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, Public, and Other. The Public segment includes government agencies and education and healthcare institutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.