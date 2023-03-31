Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Has $283,000 Holdings in LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL – Get Rating) by 61.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,151 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 21,656 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in LG Display were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of LG Display by 641.3% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 8,051 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 6,965 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in LG Display in the third quarter worth $51,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in LG Display in the third quarter worth $60,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in LG Display in the third quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Schechter Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in LG Display by 25.8% in the third quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,181 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 3,521 shares during the period. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LG Display in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

NYSE:LPL opened at $6.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.32. LG Display Co., Ltd. has a 12 month low of $4.08 and a 12 month high of $8.53.

LG Display Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of thin film transistor and organic light-emitting diode display (OLED) products. Its products include television, commercial, monitor, notebook, mobile, auto, and OLED display. The company was founded on February 28, 1985 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

