SAM Advisors LLC Purchases 9,106 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

SAM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 46.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,900 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,106 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for 1.1% of SAM Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. SAM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at about $228,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 239.1% during the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at about $258,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at about $261,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at about $191,000. 57.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.91, for a total transaction of $332,185.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,368,319.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.15, for a total value of $2,367,107.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,964,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $194,780,769.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.91, for a total transaction of $332,185.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $11,368,319.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 73,693 shares of company stock valued at $7,225,308. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. MKM Partners cut their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.93.

Amazon.com stock opened at $102.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.88. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.43 and a 1-year high of $170.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -377.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.25.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $149.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.72 billion. Amazon.com had a positive return on equity of 5.33% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

