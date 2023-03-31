Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Has $55,000 Holdings in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) by 165.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Agree Realty were worth $55,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ADC. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of Agree Realty by 140.3% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 76,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,482,000 after acquiring an additional 44,388 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Agree Realty by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 126,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,533,000 after acquiring an additional 4,333 shares in the last quarter. Cincinnati Insurance Co. boosted its position in shares of Agree Realty by 43.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cincinnati Insurance Co. now owns 222,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,003,000 after acquiring an additional 67,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Agree Realty by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,348,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,037,276,000 after acquiring an additional 992,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Agree Realty by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 260,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,611,000 after acquiring an additional 31,364 shares in the last quarter.

ADC opened at $67.51 on Friday. Agree Realty Co. has a twelve month low of $63.34 and a twelve month high of $80.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $71.23 and a 200-day moving average of $70.21. The stock has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a PE ratio of 36.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.46.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 157.38%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $78.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Agree Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Agree Realty currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.23.

Agree Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, development, acquisition, and management of retail properties net leased to national tenants. It specializes in acquiring and developing net leased retail properties for retail tenants. The company was founded by Richard Agree in 1971 and is headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, MI.

