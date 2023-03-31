Ritholtz Wealth Management Trims Stock Position in Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX)

Ritholtz Wealth Management cut its stake in Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Get Rating) by 24.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,789 shares of the company’s stock after selling 594 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Regal Rexnord were worth $215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV purchased a new stake in Regal Rexnord in the fourth quarter valued at $1,551,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in Regal Rexnord in the fourth quarter valued at $645,000. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC lifted its position in Regal Rexnord by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 5,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in Regal Rexnord in the fourth quarter valued at $357,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Regal Rexnord by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 12,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after acquiring an additional 1,359 shares during the last quarter. 99.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RRX. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Regal Rexnord from $172.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Wolfe Research cut shares of Regal Rexnord from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Regal Rexnord from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Regal Rexnord from $188.00 to $184.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Regal Rexnord in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $186.00.

Regal Rexnord Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RRX opened at $138.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.08. Regal Rexnord Co. has a one year low of $108.28 and a one year high of $162.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.99.

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Regal Rexnord had a net margin of 9.37% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Regal Rexnord Co. will post 10.52 EPS for the current year.

Regal Rexnord Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. Regal Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.18%.

Regal Rexnord Profile

Regal Rexnord Corp. engages in the manufacture of electric motors, electrical motion controls, power generation, and power transmission products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions. The Commercial Systems segment produces fractional to 5 horsepower AC and DC motors, electric variable speed controls, fans, and blowers for commercial applications.

