Ritholtz Wealth Management Takes $90,000 Position in FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF)

Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 11,033 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its position in FutureFuel by 21,108.1% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,847 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 7,810 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in FutureFuel during the third quarter worth about $55,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in FutureFuel by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 10,780 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 2,480 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in FutureFuel in the 3rd quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in FutureFuel in the 4th quarter valued at about $87,000. 43.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get FutureFuel alerts:

FutureFuel Trading Down 0.3 %

FF opened at $7.21 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.56 and its 200-day moving average is $7.91. FutureFuel Corp. has a 1-year low of $5.77 and a 1-year high of $10.63. The company has a market cap of $315.51 million, a P/E ratio of 20.66 and a beta of 0.90.

FutureFuel Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. FutureFuel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.57%.

Several equities analysts have commented on FF shares. TheStreet lowered shares of FutureFuel from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of FutureFuel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th.

About FutureFuel

(Get Rating)

FutureFuel Corp.is engaged in the development, manufacture and marketing of biofuels and specialty chemicals. It operates through the Chemicals and Biofuels segment. The Chemicals segment produces chemical products that are sold to third party customers. The Biofuels segment includes the manufacture and market of biodiesel, including biodiesel blends with petrodiesel, petrodiesel with no biodiesel added, RINs, biodiesel production byproducts and the purchase and sale of other petroleum products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for FutureFuel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FutureFuel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.