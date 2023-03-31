Ritholtz Wealth Management Takes $222,000 Position in Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:TUSK)

Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:TUSK – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 25,713 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management owned about 0.05% of Mammoth Energy Services as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mammoth Energy Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mammoth Energy Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mammoth Energy Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Mammoth Energy Services in the third quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mammoth Energy Services in the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mammoth Energy Services in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Mammoth Energy Services Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of TUSK stock opened at $4.20 on Friday. Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.62 and a 12-month high of $8.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.63 and its 200 day moving average is $5.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.70 million, a P/E ratio of -209.90 and a beta of 1.74.

Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The energy company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Mammoth Energy Services had a negative net margin of 0.17% and a negative return on equity of 0.14%. The company had revenue of $102.91 million for the quarter.

Mammoth Energy Services Profile

Mammoth Energy Services, Inc engages in the exploration and development of North American onshore unconventional oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure, Pressure Pumping, Natural Sand Proppant, Drilling, and Other. The Infrastructure segment offers construction, upgrade, maintenance and, repair services to the electrical infrastructure industry.

