Ritholtz Wealth Management Sells 40,066 Shares of Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV)

Ritholtz Wealth Management cut its stake in Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV – Get Rating) by 69.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,475 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 40,066 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Telefônica Brasil were worth $125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VIV. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Telefônica Brasil in the third quarter worth $38,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 543.6% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 7,485 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 6,322 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil during the second quarter worth $68,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil during the third quarter worth $91,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 18.7% during the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,906 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,878 shares during the last quarter. 6.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Telefônica Brasil Price Performance

Shares of VIV opened at $7.78 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.53. Telefônica Brasil S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $6.49 and a fifty-two week high of $11.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.94 billion, a PE ratio of 16.55, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Telefônica Brasil Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were given a $0.0123 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 7.7%. Telefônica Brasil’s payout ratio is presently 48.94%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VIV. Barclays decreased their target price on Telefônica Brasil from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. UBS Group upgraded Telefônica Brasil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Telefônica Brasil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.67.

About Telefônica Brasil

Telefônica Brasil SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed telecommunications services to residential and corporate customers in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband internet access through 3G, 4G, 4.5G, and 5G as well as mobile value-added services and wireless roaming services.

Further Reading

