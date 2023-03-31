Ritholtz Wealth Management Purchases New Stake in Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E)

Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 7,273 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC increased its stake in ENI by 2.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,512 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in ENI by 1.2% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 50,349 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,474,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in ENI by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,619 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $388,804,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in ENI by 2.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,805 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in ENI by 1.5% during the third quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 60,911 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on E. BNP Paribas cut ENI from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut ENI from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut ENI from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Berenberg Bank cut ENI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised ENI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.25.

NYSE:E opened at $27.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $50.39 billion, a PE ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.55. Eni S.p.A. has a 12-month low of $20.38 and a 12-month high of $32.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be issued a $0.4623 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 20th. This represents a yield of 4.4%. ENI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.08%.

Eni SpA engages in the exploration, production, refining, and sale of oil, gas, electricity, and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Global Gas and LNG Portfolio, Refining & Marketing and Chemicals, Power & Renewables, and Corporate and Other Activities.

