Ritholtz Wealth Management Makes New Investment in Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW)

Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Personal Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Sibanye Stillwater in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Sibanye Stillwater in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in Sibanye Stillwater by 146.0% in the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Sibanye Stillwater by 50.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,974 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Sibanye Stillwater alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised Sibanye Stillwater from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Sibanye Stillwater from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sibanye Stillwater currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.48.

Sibanye Stillwater Trading Up 2.3 %

Sibanye Stillwater Cuts Dividend

NYSE SBSW opened at $8.53 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Sibanye Stillwater Limited has a 52 week low of $7.82 and a 52 week high of $17.71.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a yield of 8.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd.

Sibanye Stillwater Profile

(Get Rating)

Sibanye Stillwater Ltd. engages in the provision of precious metals mining services. Its portfolio includes the platinum group metal (PGM) operations in the United States, South Africa, and Zimbabwe; gold operations and projects in South Africa; and copper, gold and PGM exploration properties in North and South America.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBSW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sibanye Stillwater Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sibanye Stillwater and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.