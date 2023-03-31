Ritholtz Wealth Management Lowers Stock Position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Ritholtz Wealth Management lowered its position in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 61.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 725 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,158 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Biogen were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BIIB. CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in Biogen by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 105 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Lindenwold Advisors increased its position in Biogen by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lindenwold Advisors now owns 5,376 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Biogen by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 722 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Tevis Investment Management increased its position in Biogen by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 2,522 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Biogen by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $253,930,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.40% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BIIB opened at $275.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Biogen Inc. has a 12 month low of $187.16 and a 12 month high of $311.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $275.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $273.23. The stock has a market cap of $39.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.15, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.19.

Insider Activity at Biogen

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported $4.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.57. Biogen had a net margin of 29.95% and a return on equity of 20.96%. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 15.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Priya Singhal sold 568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.06, for a total value of $153,394.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $767,510.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on BIIB. Atlantic Securities raised their target price on shares of Biogen from $220.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $370.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Biogen from $335.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Biogen from $337.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Biogen from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $319.00.

Biogen Company Profile



Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. Its products include TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI and FAMPYRA for the treatment of MS, SPINRAZA for the treatment of SMA, ADUHELM for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease, and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

Featured Articles

