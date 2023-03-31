Ritholtz Wealth Management Has $149,000 Stock Position in LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL)

Ritholtz Wealth Management decreased its position in LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL – Get Rating) by 64.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,011 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 55,320 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in LG Display were worth $149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LPL. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LG Display by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 186,285 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after buying an additional 20,369 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LG Display by 82.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 779,380 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,438,000 after buying an additional 352,719 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of LG Display by 42.7% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 26,877 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 8,048 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of LG Display in the 1st quarter valued at $196,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in LG Display in the 1st quarter worth $157,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

LPL stock opened at $6.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 1.44. LG Display Co., Ltd. has a 1-year low of $4.08 and a 1-year high of $8.53. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.32.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LG Display in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, LG Display presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

LG Display Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of thin film transistor and organic light-emitting diode display (OLED) products. Its products include television, commercial, monitor, notebook, mobile, auto, and OLED display. The company was founded on February 28, 1985 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

