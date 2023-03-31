Ritholtz Wealth Management Cuts Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Ritholtz Wealth Management lowered its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 60.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,048 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,060 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000.

IVW stock opened at $62.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.88 billion, a PE ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.04. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $55.30 and a 12-month high of $78.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.66.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

