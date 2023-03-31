Ritholtz Wealth Management Buys 14,106 Shares of Suzano S.A. (NYSE:SUZ)

Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its stake in Suzano S.A. (NYSE:SUZ – Get Rating) by 134.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,576 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,106 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Suzano were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pendal Group Ltd raised its position in shares of Suzano by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 4,994,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,202,000 after acquiring an additional 929,800 shares in the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Suzano by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,245,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,023,000 after acquiring an additional 12,038 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Suzano by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,772,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,760,000 after acquiring an additional 746,200 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Suzano by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,155,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,534,000 after acquiring an additional 156,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco BTG Pactual S.A. bought a new position in shares of Suzano in the 3rd quarter worth $8,878,000. 2.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Suzano Trading Up 0.8 %

SUZ opened at $8.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.51, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. Suzano S.A. has a 12 month low of $7.70 and a 12 month high of $12.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.30.

Suzano Company Profile

Suzano SA engages in the production of hardwood pulp from eucalyptus and paper. It operates through the Pulp and Paper segments. The Pulp segment produces and sell hardwood eucalyptus pulp and fluff mainly to supply the export market, with any surplus destined to the domestic market. The Paper segment consists of production and sale of paper to meet the demands of both domestic and export markets.

