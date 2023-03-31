Ritholtz Wealth Management Acquires Shares of 4,808 Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 4,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 879.6% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 165.1% during the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 1,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods during the third quarter worth about $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Hormel Foods alerts:

Hormel Foods Stock Performance

NYSE:HRL opened at $39.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.92, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.13. Hormel Foods Co. has a 1-year low of $37.78 and a 1-year high of $55.11.

Hormel Foods Announces Dividend

Hormel Foods ( NYSE:HRL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 13.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 17th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 14th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. Hormel Foods’s payout ratio is 61.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hormel Foods

In other Hormel Foods news, Director Becerra Jose Luis Prado sold 5,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.01, for a total value of $202,852.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $718,174.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on HRL. Argus cut shares of Hormel Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hormel Foods in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Hormel Foods from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Hormel Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.71.

Hormel Foods Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment focuses on the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hormel Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hormel Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.