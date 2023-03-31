Ritholtz Wealth Management Acquires Shares of 2,204 AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 177.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 159.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. 96.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AMN Healthcare Services alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at AMN Healthcare Services

In other news, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 4,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.76, for a total transaction of $443,150.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,559,279.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 4,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.76, for a total transaction of $443,150.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,559,279.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 4,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.26, for a total value of $493,308.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,639,118.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,518 shares of company stock valued at $1,045,978 in the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AMN Healthcare Services Stock Down 2.1 %

AMN stock opened at $81.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 8.31, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.34. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.42 and a twelve month high of $129.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.97.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 49.69% and a net margin of 8.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.95 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 8.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $147.00 target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $148.00 price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a report on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on AMN Healthcare Services in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $130.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $134.00 to $111.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.00.

AMN Healthcare Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities across the nation. Its workforce solutions include managed services programs and recruitment process outsourcing. It operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AMN Healthcare Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMN Healthcare Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.