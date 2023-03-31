Private Trust Co. NA Sells 3,747 Shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDIV)

Private Trust Co. NA cut its stake in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDIV – Get Rating) by 65.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,747 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Global X SuperDividend ETF were worth $48,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in Global X SuperDividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,944,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Global X SuperDividend ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $923,000. Eagle Strategies LLC grew its position in Global X SuperDividend ETF by 39.6% during the third quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 43,212 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 12,261 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Global X SuperDividend ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,202,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Global X SuperDividend ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 85,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $645,000 after buying an additional 2,621 shares during the period.

Global X SuperDividend ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SDIV opened at $22.92 on Friday. Global X SuperDividend ETF has a 1-year low of $21.99 and a 1-year high of $35.51. The company has a market capitalization of $708.92 million, a P/E ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.34.

About Global X SuperDividend ETF

The Global X SuperDividend ETF (SDIV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of 100 global securities with high yields. SDIV was launched on Jun 8, 2011 and is managed by Global X.

