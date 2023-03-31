Private Trust Co. NA Sells 170 Shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Private Trust Co. NA reduced its stake in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) by 20.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 679 shares of the company’s stock after selling 170 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in CarMax were worth $41,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KMX. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in CarMax during the second quarter worth $30,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in CarMax by 100.0% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in CarMax by 72.5% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. General Partner Inc. bought a new stake in CarMax during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in CarMax by 111.2% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter.
CarMax Stock Performance
Shares of KMX opened at $61.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.23. CarMax, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.10 and a 12 month high of $106.24.
CarMax Profile
CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operators. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment consists of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.
