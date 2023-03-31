Private Trust Co. NA Sells 170 Shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Private Trust Co. NA reduced its stake in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) by 20.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 679 shares of the company’s stock after selling 170 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in CarMax were worth $41,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KMX. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in CarMax during the second quarter worth $30,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in CarMax by 100.0% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in CarMax by 72.5% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. General Partner Inc. bought a new stake in CarMax during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in CarMax by 111.2% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter.

CarMax Stock Performance

Shares of KMX opened at $61.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.23. CarMax, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.10 and a 12 month high of $106.24.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CarMax Profile

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on KMX shares. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of CarMax from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 23rd. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of CarMax in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of CarMax in a report on Thursday, March 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CarMax in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of CarMax from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CarMax currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.50.

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operators. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment consists of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

