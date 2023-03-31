Private Trust Co. NA Sells 1,466 Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSSC)

Private Trust Co. NA decreased its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSSC – Get Rating) by 61.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 906 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,466 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF were worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GSSC. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 589.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 9,418.2% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the period. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $61,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 120.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 1,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Community Trust & Investment Co. acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $211,000.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of GSSC stock opened at $54.46 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $57.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.00. The company has a market cap of $441.13 million, a PE ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 0.97. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.96 and a fifty-two week high of $63.94.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (GSSC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap stocks. The index equally weights four factor-based sub-indices: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. GSSC was launched on Jun 28, 2017 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

