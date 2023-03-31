Private Trust Co. NA Reduces Position in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPSE)

Private Trust Co. NA cut its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPSE – Get Rating) by 19.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,118 shares of the company’s stock after selling 266 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF were worth $43,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JPSE. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 305.0% during the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at about $66,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at about $149,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 16.5% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF in the third quarter worth about $225,000.

Shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF stock opened at $39.10 on Friday. JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $34.95 and a 12-month high of $45.11. The company has a market cap of $306.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.71.

The JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (JPSE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a multi-factor index comprised of US small-cap stocks. The index uses a combination of fundamental and technical factors for stock selection, and inverse volatility for weighting.

