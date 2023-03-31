Private Trust Co. NA Invests $41,000 in Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF (NYSEARCA:CLTL)

Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF (NYSEARCA:CLTL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF by 173.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 372,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,232,000 after purchasing an additional 236,159 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF by 80.4% during the 3rd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 322,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,963,000 after purchasing an additional 143,617 shares during the period. AWM Capital LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF by 72.9% during the 3rd quarter. AWM Capital LLC now owns 173,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,237,000 after purchasing an additional 72,998 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $17,576,000. Finally, Titan Capital Management LLC TX lifted its position in shares of Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF by 59.7% in the 3rd quarter. Titan Capital Management LLC TX now owns 133,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,116,000 after acquiring an additional 50,070 shares during the period.

Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF Stock Performance

Shares of CLTL stock opened at $105.52 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $105.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.41. Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF has a 12 month low of $104.81 and a 12 month high of $105.82.

About Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF

The Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF (CLTL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury Short Term index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury. Remaining maturity must be between 1-12 months. CLTL was launched on Jan 12, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

